Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

3 Pfennig 1854 A (Prussia, Frederick William IV)

Obverse 3 Pfennig 1854 A - Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William IV Reverse 3 Pfennig 1854 A - Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William IV

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 4,567 g
  • Diameter 23,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William IV
  • Denomination 3 Pfennig
  • Year 1854
  • Ruler Frederick William IV (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 3 Pfennig 1854 with mark A. This copper coin from the times Frederick William IV struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1648 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 100. Bidding took place November 17, 2021.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Chaponnière (1)
  • Höhn (2)
Prussia 3 Pfennig 1854 A at auction Höhn - November 19, 2021
Seller Höhn
Date November 19, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
114 $
Price in auction currency 100 EUR
Prussia 3 Pfennig 1854 A at auction Höhn - October 25, 2014
Seller Höhn
Date October 25, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
76 $
Price in auction currency 60 EUR
Prussia 3 Pfennig 1854 A at auction Chaponnière - September 7, 2014
Seller Chaponnière
Date September 7, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Prussia Coin catalog Frederick William IV Coins of Prussia in 1854 All Prussian coins Prussian copper coins Prussian coins 3 Pfennig
