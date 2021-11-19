Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

3 Pfennig 1853 A (Prussia, Frederick William IV)

Obverse 3 Pfennig 1853 A - Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William IV Reverse 3 Pfennig 1853 A - Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William IV

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 4,567 g
  • Diameter 23,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William IV
  • Denomination 3 Pfennig
  • Year 1853
  • Ruler Frederick William IV (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 3 Pfennig 1853 with mark A. This copper coin from the times Frederick William IV struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1316 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 46. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Prussia 3 Pfennig 1853 A at auction Heritage Eur - November 19, 2021
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 19, 2021
Condition MS64 RB PCGS
Selling price
51 $
Price in auction currency 45 EUR
Prussia 3 Pfennig 1853 A at auction WAG - September 5, 2021
Seller WAG
Date September 5, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
59 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Prussia 3 Pfennig 1853 A at auction Schulman - June 16, 2021
Seller Schulman
Date June 16, 2021
Condition MS64 RB PCGS
Selling price
Prussia 3 Pfennig 1853 A at auction Künker - March 27, 2015
Seller Künker
Date March 27, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
Prussia 3 Pfennig 1853 A at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Pfennig 1853 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

