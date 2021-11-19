Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
3 Pfennig 1853 A (Prussia, Frederick William IV)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 4,567 g
- Diameter 23,5 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period Frederick William IV
- Denomination 3 Pfennig
- Year 1853
- Ruler Frederick William IV (King of Prussia)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 3 Pfennig 1853 with mark A. This copper coin from the times Frederick William IV struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1316 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 46. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Grün (1)
- Heritage Eur (1)
- Künker (1)
- Schulman (1)
- WAG (1)
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 19, 2021
Condition MS64 RB PCGS
Selling price
51 $
Price in auction currency 45 EUR
Where to sell?
