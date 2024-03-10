Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
3 Pfennig 1852 A (Prussia, Frederick William IV)
Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 4,567 g
- Diameter 23,5 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period Frederick William IV
- Denomination 3 Pfennig
- Year 1852
- Ruler Frederick William IV (King of Prussia)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 3 Pfennig 1852 with mark A. This copper coin from the times Frederick William IV struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1624 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 65. Bidding took place November 12, 2020.
Сondition
Seller Coinhouse
Date June 27, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
