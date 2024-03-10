Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

3 Pfennig 1852 A (Prussia, Frederick William IV)

Obverse 3 Pfennig 1852 A - Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William IV Reverse 3 Pfennig 1852 A - Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William IV

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 4,567 g
  • Diameter 23,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William IV
  • Denomination 3 Pfennig
  • Year 1852
  • Ruler Frederick William IV (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 3 Pfennig 1852 with mark A. This copper coin from the times Frederick William IV struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1624 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 65. Bidding took place November 12, 2020.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Coinhouse (1)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Katz (2)
Prussia 3 Pfennig 1852 A at auction Katz - March 10, 2024
Seller Katz
Date March 10, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
33 $
Price in auction currency 30 EUR
Prussia 3 Pfennig 1852 A at auction Katz - July 19, 2023
Seller Katz
Date July 19, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
31 $
Price in auction currency 28 EUR
Prussia 3 Pfennig 1852 A at auction Coinhouse - June 27, 2021
Seller Coinhouse
Date June 27, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Prussia 3 Pfennig 1852 A at auction Höhn - November 14, 2020
Seller Höhn
Date November 14, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Pfennig 1852 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

