3 Pfennig 1851 A (Prussia, Frederick William IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 3 Pfennig 1851 with mark A. This copper coin from the times Frederick William IV struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 651 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 950. Bidding took place December 28, 2023.

