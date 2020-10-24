Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
3 Pfennig 1851 A (Prussia, Frederick William IV)
Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 4,567 g
- Diameter 23,5 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period Frederick William IV
- Denomination 3 Pfennig
- Year 1851
- Ruler Frederick William IV (King of Prussia)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 3 Pfennig 1851 with mark A. This copper coin from the times Frederick William IV struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 651 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 950. Bidding took place December 28, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Numisbalt (1)
- Russiancoin (1)
- WAG (1)
- WDA - MiM (1)
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2023
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
242 $
Price in auction currency 950 PLN
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 24, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
6 $
Price in auction currency 5 EUR
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Pfennig 1851 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search