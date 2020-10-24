Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

3 Pfennig 1851 A (Prussia, Frederick William IV)

Obverse 3 Pfennig 1851 A - Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William IV Reverse 3 Pfennig 1851 A - Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William IV

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 4,567 g
  • Diameter 23,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William IV
  • Denomination 3 Pfennig
  • Year 1851
  • Ruler Frederick William IV (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 3 Pfennig 1851 with mark A. This copper coin from the times Frederick William IV struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 651 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 950. Bidding took place December 28, 2023.

Prussia 3 Pfennig 1851 A at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2023
Prussia 3 Pfennig 1851 A at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2023
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
242 $
Price in auction currency 950 PLN
Prussia 3 Pfennig 1851 A at auction Numisbalt - October 24, 2020
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 24, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
6 $
Price in auction currency 5 EUR
Prussia 3 Pfennig 1851 A at auction WAG - January 13, 2019
Seller WAG
Date January 13, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
Prussia 3 Pfennig 1851 A at auction Russiancoin - January 12, 2017
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 12, 2017
Condition No grade
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Pfennig 1851 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

