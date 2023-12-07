Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
3 Pfennig 1850 A (Prussia, Frederick William IV)
Photo by: Münzen & Medaillen GmbH
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 4,567 g
- Diameter 23,5 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period Frederick William IV
- Denomination 3 Pfennig
- Year 1850
- Ruler Frederick William IV (King of Prussia)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (27)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 3 Pfennig 1850 with mark A. This copper coin from the times Frederick William IV struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 511 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 410. Bidding took place February 13, 2022.
Сondition
Seller Sonntag
Date December 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
118 $
Price in auction currency 110 EUR
Seller HIRSCH
Date November 20, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
74 $
Price in auction currency 72 EUR
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date November 30, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 25, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
