Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

3 Pfennig 1850 A (Prussia, Frederick William IV)

Obverse 3 Pfennig 1850 A - Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William IV Reverse 3 Pfennig 1850 A - Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William IV

Photo by: Münzen & Medaillen GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 4,567 g
  • Diameter 23,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William IV
  • Denomination 3 Pfennig
  • Year 1850
  • Ruler Frederick William IV (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (27)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 3 Pfennig 1850 with mark A. This copper coin from the times Frederick William IV struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 511 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 410. Bidding took place February 13, 2022.

Prussia 3 Pfennig 1850 A at auction Sonntag - December 7, 2023
Seller Sonntag
Date December 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
118 $
Price in auction currency 110 EUR
Prussia 3 Pfennig 1850 A at auction HIRSCH - November 20, 2022
Seller HIRSCH
Date November 20, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
74 $
Price in auction currency 72 EUR
Prussia 3 Pfennig 1850 A at auction WAG - March 13, 2022
Seller WAG
Date March 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Prussia 3 Pfennig 1850 A at auction WAG - February 13, 2022
Seller WAG
Date February 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Prussia 3 Pfennig 1850 A at auction WAG - January 9, 2022
Seller WAG
Date January 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Prussia 3 Pfennig 1850 A at auction Höhn - November 19, 2021
Seller Höhn
Date November 19, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Prussia 3 Pfennig 1850 A at auction Künker - September 29, 2021
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Prussia 3 Pfennig 1850 A at auction HIRSCH - November 22, 2020
Seller HIRSCH
Date November 22, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia 3 Pfennig 1850 A at auction HIRSCH - May 24, 2020
Seller HIRSCH
Date May 24, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Prussia 3 Pfennig 1850 A at auction Katz - November 30, 2019
Seller Katz
Date November 30, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Prussia 3 Pfennig 1850 A at auction WAG - September 3, 2017
Seller WAG
Date September 3, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Prussia 3 Pfennig 1850 A at auction Teutoburger - February 25, 2017
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 25, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Prussia 3 Pfennig 1850 A at auction HIRSCH - February 17, 2017
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 17, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia 3 Pfennig 1850 A at auction HIRSCH - May 4, 2016
Seller HIRSCH
Date May 4, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia 3 Pfennig 1850 A at auction HIRSCH - September 26, 2015
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 26, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia 3 Pfennig 1850 A at auction HIRSCH - February 14, 2015
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 14, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia 3 Pfennig 1850 A at auction WAG - February 8, 2015
Seller WAG
Date February 8, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Prussia 3 Pfennig 1850 A at auction HIRSCH - September 27, 2014
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 27, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia 3 Pfennig 1850 A at auction HIRSCH - May 9, 2014
Seller HIRSCH
Date May 9, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia 3 Pfennig 1850 A at auction HIRSCH - February 15, 2014
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 15, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia 3 Pfennig 1850 A at auction HIRSCH - September 28, 2013
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 28, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Pfennig 1850 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

