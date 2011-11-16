3 Pfennig 1847 D (Prussia, Frederick William IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 3 Pfennig 1847 with mark D. This copper coin from the times Frederick William IV struck at the Düsseldorf Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1525 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 240. Bidding took place April 5, 2016.

Сondition AU (2)