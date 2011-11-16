Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

3 Pfennig 1847 D (Prussia, Frederick William IV)

Obverse 3 Pfennig 1847 D - Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William IV Reverse 3 Pfennig 1847 D - Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William IV

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 4,567 g
  • Diameter 23,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William IV
  • Denomination 3 Pfennig
  • Year 1847
  • Ruler Frederick William IV (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Düsseldorf
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 3 Pfennig 1847 with mark D. This copper coin from the times Frederick William IV struck at the Düsseldorf Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1525 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 240. Bidding took place April 5, 2016.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (1)
  • WAG (1)
Prussia 3 Pfennig 1847 D at auction WAG - May 12, 2019
Seller WAG
Date May 12, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
56 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Prussia 3 Pfennig 1847 D at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Pfennig 1847 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

