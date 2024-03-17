Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
3 Pfennig 1846 A (Prussia, Frederick William IV)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 4,567 g
- Diameter 23,5 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period Frederick William IV
- Denomination 3 Pfennig
- Year 1846
- Ruler Frederick William IV (King of Prussia)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 3 Pfennig 1846 with mark A. This copper coin from the times Frederick William IV struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 924 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 46. Bidding took place September 2, 2018.
Сondition
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
4 $
Price in auction currency 280 RUB
