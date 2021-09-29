3 Pfennig 1845 A (Prussia, Frederick William IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 3 Pfennig 1845 with mark A. This copper coin from the times Frederick William IV struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 738 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 60. Bidding took place September 3, 2017.

Сondition AU (2) XF (1)