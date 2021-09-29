Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

3 Pfennig 1845 A (Prussia, Frederick William IV)

Obverse 3 Pfennig 1845 A - Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William IV Reverse 3 Pfennig 1845 A - Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William IV

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 4,567 g
  • Diameter 23,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William IV
  • Denomination 3 Pfennig
  • Year 1845
  • Ruler Frederick William IV (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 3 Pfennig 1845 with mark A. This copper coin from the times Frederick William IV struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 738 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 60. Bidding took place September 3, 2017.

Prussia 3 Pfennig 1845 A at auction Künker - September 29, 2021
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
58 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Prussia 3 Pfennig 1845 A at auction WAG - September 3, 2017
Seller WAG
Date September 3, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
71 $
Price in auction currency 60 EUR
Prussia 3 Pfennig 1845 A at auction Höhn - March 1, 2015
Seller Höhn
Date March 1, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Pfennig 1845 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

