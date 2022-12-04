Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
3 Pfennig 1844 D (Prussia, Frederick William IV)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 4,567 g
- Diameter 23,5 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period Frederick William IV
- Denomination 3 Pfennig
- Year 1844
- Ruler Frederick William IV (King of Prussia)
- Mint Düsseldorf
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (14) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 3 Pfennig 1844 with mark D. This copper coin from the times Frederick William IV struck at the Düsseldorf Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2499 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 175. Bidding took place November 14, 2013.
Сondition
- All companies
- Grün (2)
- Künker (5)
- Teutoburger (1)
- WAG (3)
- Westfälische (1)
- Zöttl (2)
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 9, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
54 $
Price in auction currency 45 EUR
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date September 24, 2006
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Pfennig 1844 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
