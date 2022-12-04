3 Pfennig 1844 D (Prussia, Frederick William IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 3 Pfennig 1844 with mark D. This copper coin from the times Frederick William IV struck at the Düsseldorf Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2499 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 175. Bidding took place November 14, 2013.

Сondition UNC (2) AU (5) XF (4) VF (3)