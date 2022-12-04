Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

3 Pfennig 1844 D (Prussia, Frederick William IV)

Obverse 3 Pfennig 1844 D - Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William IV Reverse 3 Pfennig 1844 D - Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William IV

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 4,567 g
  • Diameter 23,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William IV
  • Denomination 3 Pfennig
  • Year 1844
  • Ruler Frederick William IV (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Düsseldorf
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (14) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 3 Pfennig 1844 with mark D. This copper coin from the times Frederick William IV struck at the Düsseldorf Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2499 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 175. Bidding took place November 14, 2013.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (2)
  • Künker (5)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • WAG (3)
  • Westfälische (1)
  • Zöttl (2)
Prussia 3 Pfennig 1844 D at auction WAG - June 4, 2023
Seller WAG
Date June 4, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
86 $
Price in auction currency 80 EUR
Prussia 3 Pfennig 1844 D at auction Zöttl - December 4, 2022
Seller Zöttl
Date December 4, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia 3 Pfennig 1844 D at auction Zöttl - January 15, 2022
Seller Zöttl
Date January 15, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia 3 Pfennig 1844 D at auction Teutoburger - September 9, 2017
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 9, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
54 $
Price in auction currency 45 EUR
Prussia 3 Pfennig 1844 D at auction WAG - June 11, 2017
Seller WAG
Date June 11, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 3 Pfennig 1844 D at auction WAG - January 15, 2017
Seller WAG
Date January 15, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia 3 Pfennig 1844 D at auction Künker - March 27, 2015
Seller Künker
Date March 27, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 3 Pfennig 1844 D at auction Westfälische - February 24, 2015
Seller Westfälische
Date February 24, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
Prussia 3 Pfennig 1844 D at auction Grün - May 16, 2014
Seller Grün
Date May 16, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 3 Pfennig 1844 D at auction Grün - November 15, 2013
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 3 Pfennig 1844 D at auction Künker - September 24, 2006
Seller Künker
Date September 24, 2006
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 3 Pfennig 1844 D at auction Künker - March 15, 2006
Seller Künker
Date March 15, 2006
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 3 Pfennig 1844 D at auction Künker - March 12, 2003
Seller Künker
Date March 12, 2003
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 3 Pfennig 1844 D at auction Künker - September 27, 2000
Seller Künker
Date September 27, 2000
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Pfennig 1844 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Prussia Coin catalog Frederick William IV Coins of Prussia in 1844 All Prussian coins Prussian copper coins Prussian coins 3 Pfennig Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search