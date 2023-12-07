Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

3 Pfennig 1843 A (Prussia, Frederick William IV)

Obverse 3 Pfennig 1843 A - Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William IV Reverse 3 Pfennig 1843 A - Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William IV

Photo by: Münzenkontor Kornblum

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 4,567 g
  • Diameter 23,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William IV
  • Denomination 3 Pfennig
  • Year 1843
  • Ruler Frederick William IV (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 3 Pfennig 1843 with mark A. This copper coin from the times Frederick William IV struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 823 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 250. Bidding took place December 6, 2023.

Prussia 3 Pfennig 1843 A at auction Sonntag - December 7, 2023
Seller Sonntag
Date December 7, 2023
Condition AU
For the sale of 3 Pfennig 1843 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

