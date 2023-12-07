Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
3 Pfennig 1843 A (Prussia, Frederick William IV)
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 3 Pfennig 1843 with mark A. This copper coin from the times Frederick William IV struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 823 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 250. Bidding took place December 6, 2023.
Сondition
- All companies
- Sonntag (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Pfennig 1843 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search