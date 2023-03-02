Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
3 Pfennig 1842 D (Prussia, Frederick William IV)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 4,567 g
- Diameter 23,5 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period Frederick William IV
- Denomination 3 Pfennig
- Year 1842
- Ruler Frederick William IV (King of Prussia)
- Mint Düsseldorf
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 3 Pfennig 1842 with mark D. This copper coin from the times Frederick William IV struck at the Düsseldorf Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 830 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 75. Bidding took place August 28, 2016.
Сondition
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
59 $
Price in auction currency 55 EUR
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
