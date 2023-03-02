Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

3 Pfennig 1842 D (Prussia, Frederick William IV)

Obverse 3 Pfennig 1842 D - Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William IV Reverse 3 Pfennig 1842 D - Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William IV

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 4,567 g
  • Diameter 23,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William IV
  • Denomination 3 Pfennig
  • Year 1842
  • Ruler Frederick William IV (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Düsseldorf
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 3 Pfennig 1842 with mark D. This copper coin from the times Frederick William IV struck at the Düsseldorf Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 830 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 75. Bidding took place August 28, 2016.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (2)
  • Künker (4)
  • London Coins (1)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • WAG (4)
  • Zöttl (1)
Prussia 3 Pfennig 1842 D at auction Teutoburger - March 2, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
59 $
Price in auction currency 55 EUR
Prussia 3 Pfennig 1842 D at auction Zöttl - January 15, 2022
Seller Zöttl
Date January 15, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
25 $
Price in auction currency 22 EUR
Prussia 3 Pfennig 1842 D at auction Künker - September 29, 2021
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Prussia 3 Pfennig 1842 D at auction WAG - September 5, 2021
Seller WAG
Date September 5, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Prussia 3 Pfennig 1842 D at auction WAG - January 13, 2019
Seller WAG
Date January 13, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Prussia 3 Pfennig 1842 D at auction London Coins - December 3, 2017
Seller London Coins
Date December 3, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
Prussia 3 Pfennig 1842 D at auction WAG - August 28, 2016
Seller WAG
Date August 28, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Prussia 3 Pfennig 1842 D at auction Grün - May 13, 2016
Seller Grün
Date May 13, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Prussia 3 Pfennig 1842 D at auction WAG - August 10, 2014
Seller WAG
Date August 10, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Prussia 3 Pfennig 1842 D at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Prussia 3 Pfennig 1842 D at auction Künker - March 12, 2003
Seller Künker
Date March 12, 2003
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Prussia 3 Pfennig 1842 D at auction Künker - March 6, 2000
Seller Künker
Date March 6, 2000
Condition AU
Selling price
Prussia 3 Pfennig 1842 D at auction Künker - March 6, 2000
Seller Künker
Date March 6, 2000
Condition AU
Selling price

