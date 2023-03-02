3 Pfennig 1842 D (Prussia, Frederick William IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 3 Pfennig 1842 with mark D. This copper coin from the times Frederick William IV struck at the Düsseldorf Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 830 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 75. Bidding took place August 28, 2016.

Сondition UNC (2) AU (7) XF (3) VF (1)