Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

3 Pfennig 1842 A (Prussia, Frederick William IV)

Obverse 3 Pfennig 1842 A - Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William IV Reverse 3 Pfennig 1842 A - Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William IV

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 4,567 g
  • Diameter 23,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William IV
  • Denomination 3 Pfennig
  • Year 1842
  • Ruler Frederick William IV (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 3 Pfennig 1842 with mark A. This copper coin from the times Frederick William IV struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1906 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 27. Bidding took place May 3, 2019.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Höhn (1)
  • WAG (1)
Prussia 3 Pfennig 1842 A at auction WAG - September 5, 2021
Seller WAG
Date September 5, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Prussia 3 Pfennig 1842 A at auction Höhn - May 4, 2019
Seller Höhn
Date May 4, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
30 $
Price in auction currency 27 EUR

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Pfennig 1842 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

