Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
3 Pfennig 1842 A (Prussia, Frederick William IV)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 4,567 g
- Diameter 23,5 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period Frederick William IV
- Denomination 3 Pfennig
- Year 1842
- Ruler Frederick William IV (King of Prussia)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 3 Pfennig 1842 with mark A. This copper coin from the times Frederick William IV struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1906 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 27. Bidding took place May 3, 2019.
