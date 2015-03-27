Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

3 Pfennig 1841 D (Prussia, Frederick William IV)

Obverse 3 Pfennig 1841 D - Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William IV Reverse 3 Pfennig 1841 D - Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William IV

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 4,567 g
  • Diameter 23,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William IV
  • Denomination 3 Pfennig
  • Year 1841
  • Ruler Frederick William IV (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Düsseldorf
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 3 Pfennig 1841 with mark D. This copper coin from the times Frederick William IV struck at the Düsseldorf Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1405 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 40. Bidding took place March 25, 2015.

Prussia 3 Pfennig 1841 D at auction Künker - March 27, 2015
Seller Künker
Date March 27, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Category
Year
