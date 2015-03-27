3 Pfennig 1841 D (Prussia, Frederick William IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 3 Pfennig 1841 with mark D. This copper coin from the times Frederick William IV struck at the Düsseldorf Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1405 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 40. Bidding took place March 25, 2015.

Сondition AU (1)