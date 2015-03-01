Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

3 Pfennig 1841 A (Prussia, Frederick William IV)

Obverse 3 Pfennig 1841 A - Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William IV Reverse 3 Pfennig 1841 A - Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William IV

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 4,567 g
  • Diameter 23,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William IV
  • Denomination 3 Pfennig
  • Year 1841
  • Ruler Frederick William IV (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 3 Pfennig 1841 with mark A. This copper coin from the times Frederick William IV struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 856 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 75. Bidding took place January 14, 2024.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Höhn (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • WAG (2)
Prussia 3 Pfennig 1841 A at auction WAG - January 14, 2024
Seller WAG
Date January 14, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
82 $
Price in auction currency 75 EUR
Prussia 3 Pfennig 1841 A at auction WAG - September 5, 2021
Seller WAG
Date September 5, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia 3 Pfennig 1841 A at auction Höhn - March 1, 2015
Seller Höhn
Date March 1, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
30 $
Price in auction currency 27 EUR
Prussia 3 Pfennig 1841 A at auction Künker - March 12, 2003
Seller Künker
Date March 12, 2003
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Pfennig 1841 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

