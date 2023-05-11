2 Pfennig 1860 A (Prussia, Frederick William IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 2 Pfennig 1860 with mark A. This copper coin from the times Frederick William IV struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 984 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 125. Bidding took place June 12, 2022.

Сondition PROOF (1) UNC (1) XF (9) No grade (10)