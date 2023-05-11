Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

2 Pfennig 1860 A (Prussia, Frederick William IV)

Obverse 2 Pfennig 1860 A - Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William IV Reverse 2 Pfennig 1860 A - Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William IV

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 3,045 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William IV
  • Denomination 2 Pfennig
  • Year 1860
  • Ruler Frederick William IV (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (21)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 2 Pfennig 1860 with mark A. This copper coin from the times Frederick William IV struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 984 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 125. Bidding took place June 12, 2022.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • BAC (8)
  • Denga1700 (1)
  • Eeckhout (1)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Russiancoin (9)
  • WAG (1)
Prussia 2 Pfennig 1860 A at auction Russiancoin - May 11, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 11, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Prussia 2 Pfennig 1860 A at auction Russiancoin - February 9, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 9, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Prussia 2 Pfennig 1860 A at auction BAC - January 18, 2023
Seller BAC
Date January 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia 2 Pfennig 1860 A at auction Russiancoin - September 29, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 29, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Prussia 2 Pfennig 1860 A at auction BAC - September 7, 2022
Seller BAC
Date September 7, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia 2 Pfennig 1860 A at auction WAG - June 12, 2022
Seller WAG
Date June 12, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
131 $
Price in auction currency 125 EUR
Prussia 2 Pfennig 1860 A at auction BAC - April 6, 2022
Seller BAC
Date April 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia 2 Pfennig 1860 A at auction Russiancoin - March 31, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 31, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Prussia 2 Pfennig 1860 A at auction BAC - October 27, 2021
Seller BAC
Date October 27, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia 2 Pfennig 1860 A at auction Denga1700 - October 5, 2021
Seller Denga1700
Date October 5, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Prussia 2 Pfennig 1860 A at auction Russiancoin - August 5, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 5, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Prussia 2 Pfennig 1860 A at auction BAC - May 5, 2021
Seller BAC
Date May 5, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia 2 Pfennig 1860 A at auction Russiancoin - January 14, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 14, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Prussia 2 Pfennig 1860 A at auction BAC - October 27, 2020
Seller BAC
Date October 27, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia 2 Pfennig 1860 A at auction Russiancoin - July 23, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 23, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Prussia 2 Pfennig 1860 A at auction BAC - April 21, 2020
Seller BAC
Date April 21, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia 2 Pfennig 1860 A at auction Russiancoin - March 5, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 5, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Prussia 2 Pfennig 1860 A at auction BAC - September 17, 2019
Seller BAC
Date September 17, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia 2 Pfennig 1860 A at auction Russiancoin - August 22, 2019
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 22, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
Prussia 2 Pfennig 1860 A at auction Höhn - June 4, 2016
Seller Höhn
Date June 4, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
114 $
Price in auction currency 100 EUR
Prussia 2 Pfennig 1860 A at auction Eeckhout - May 6, 2011
Seller Eeckhout
Date May 6, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Pfennig 1860 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

