Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
2 Pfennig 1858 A (Prussia, Frederick William IV)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 3,045 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period Frederick William IV
- Denomination 2 Pfennig
- Year 1858
- Ruler Frederick William IV (King of Prussia)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 2 Pfennig 1858 with mark A. This copper coin from the times Frederick William IV struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 829 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 170. Bidding took place December 6, 2023.
Сondition
- All companies
- Denga1700 (2)
- Künker (1)
- Sonntag (1)
Seller Sonntag
Date December 7, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
183 $
Price in auction currency 170 EUR
