Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

2 Pfennig 1858 A (Prussia, Frederick William IV)

Obverse 2 Pfennig 1858 A - Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William IV Reverse 2 Pfennig 1858 A - Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William IV

Photo by: Denga1700

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 3,045 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William IV
  • Denomination 2 Pfennig
  • Year 1858
  • Ruler Frederick William IV (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 2 Pfennig 1858 with mark A. This copper coin from the times Frederick William IV struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 829 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 170. Bidding took place December 6, 2023.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Denga1700 (2)
  • Künker (1)
  • Sonntag (1)
Prussia 2 Pfennig 1858 A at auction Sonntag - December 7, 2023
Seller Sonntag
Date December 7, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
183 $
Price in auction currency 170 EUR
Prussia 2 Pfennig 1858 A at auction Denga1700 - October 5, 2021
Prussia 2 Pfennig 1858 A at auction Denga1700 - October 5, 2021
Seller Denga1700
Date October 5, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Prussia 2 Pfennig 1858 A at auction Denga1700 - October 5, 2021
Prussia 2 Pfennig 1858 A at auction Denga1700 - October 5, 2021
Seller Denga1700
Date October 5, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Prussia 2 Pfennig 1858 A at auction Künker - March 12, 2002
Seller Künker
Date March 12, 2002
Condition PROOF
Selling price
140 $
Price in auction currency 160 EUR

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Pfennig 1858 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Prussia Coin catalog Frederick William IV Coins of Prussia in 1858 All Prussian coins Prussian copper coins Prussian coins 2 Pfennig Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search