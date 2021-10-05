Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

2 Pfennig 1857 A (Prussia, Frederick William IV)

Obverse 2 Pfennig 1857 A - Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William IV Reverse 2 Pfennig 1857 A - Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William IV

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 3,045 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William IV
  • Denomination 2 Pfennig
  • Year 1857
  • Ruler Frederick William IV (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 2 Pfennig 1857 with mark A. This copper coin from the times Frederick William IV struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1440 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 24. Bidding took place March 25, 2015.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Denga1700 (1)
  • Künker (1)
Prussia 2 Pfennig 1857 A at auction Denga1700 - October 5, 2021
Seller Denga1700
Date October 5, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Prussia 2 Pfennig 1857 A at auction Künker - March 27, 2015
Seller Künker
Date March 27, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
26 $
Price in auction currency 24 EUR

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Pfennig 1857 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
