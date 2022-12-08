Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

2 Pfennig 1855 A (Prussia, Frederick William IV)

Obverse 2 Pfennig 1855 A - Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William IV Reverse 2 Pfennig 1855 A - Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William IV

Photo by: Russiancoin

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 3,045 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William IV
  • Denomination 2 Pfennig
  • Year 1855
  • Ruler Frederick William IV (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 2 Pfennig 1855 with mark A. This copper coin from the times Frederick William IV struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 968 sold at the Russiancoin auction for RUB 460. Bidding took place December 8, 2022.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Denga1700 (1)
  • Russiancoin (5)
Prussia 2 Pfennig 1855 A at auction Russiancoin - December 8, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 8, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
7 $
Price in auction currency 460 RUB
Prussia 2 Pfennig 1855 A at auction Russiancoin - January 27, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 27, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Prussia 2 Pfennig 1855 A at auction Denga1700 - October 5, 2021
Seller Denga1700
Date October 5, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Prussia 2 Pfennig 1855 A at auction Russiancoin - July 22, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 22, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Prussia 2 Pfennig 1855 A at auction Russiancoin - December 24, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 24, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Prussia 2 Pfennig 1855 A at auction Russiancoin - July 9, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 9, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Pfennig 1855 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

