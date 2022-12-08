Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
2 Pfennig 1855 A (Prussia, Frederick William IV)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 3,045 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period Frederick William IV
- Denomination 2 Pfennig
- Year 1855
- Ruler Frederick William IV (King of Prussia)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 2 Pfennig 1855 with mark A. This copper coin from the times Frederick William IV struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 968 sold at the Russiancoin auction for RUB 460. Bidding took place December 8, 2022.
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 8, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
7 $
Price in auction currency 460 RUB
