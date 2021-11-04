Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

2 Pfennig 1854 A (Prussia, Frederick William IV)

Obverse 2 Pfennig 1854 A - Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William IV Reverse 2 Pfennig 1854 A - Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William IV

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 3,045 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William IV
  • Denomination 2 Pfennig
  • Year 1854
  • Ruler Frederick William IV (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 2 Pfennig 1854 with mark A. This copper coin from the times Frederick William IV struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1142 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 155. Bidding took place November 2, 2021.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Künker (2)
  • Russiancoin (1)
Prussia 2 Pfennig 1854 A at auction Künker - November 4, 2021
Seller Künker
Date November 4, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
180 $
Price in auction currency 155 EUR
Prussia 2 Pfennig 1854 A at auction Russiancoin - February 16, 2017
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 16, 2017
Condition No grade
Selling price
4 $
Price in auction currency 240 RUB
Prussia 2 Pfennig 1854 A at auction Künker - June 17, 2001
Seller Künker
Date June 17, 2001
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Pfennig 1854 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Prussia Coin catalog Frederick William IV Coins of Prussia in 1854 All Prussian coins Prussian copper coins Prussian coins 2 Pfennig Numismatic auctions
