2 Pfennig 1854 A (Prussia, Frederick William IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 2 Pfennig 1854 with mark A. This copper coin from the times Frederick William IV struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1142 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 155. Bidding took place November 2, 2021.

Сondition PROOF (2) No grade (1)