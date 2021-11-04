Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
2 Pfennig 1854 A (Prussia, Frederick William IV)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 3,045 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period Frederick William IV
- Denomination 2 Pfennig
- Year 1854
- Ruler Frederick William IV (King of Prussia)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 2 Pfennig 1854 with mark A. This copper coin from the times Frederick William IV struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1142 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 155. Bidding took place November 2, 2021.
Сondition
- All companies
- Künker (2)
- Russiancoin (1)
Seller Künker
Date November 4, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
180 $
Price in auction currency 155 EUR
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 16, 2017
Condition No grade
Selling price
4 $
Price in auction currency 240 RUB
