Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
2 Pfennig 1853 A (Prussia, Frederick William IV)
Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 3,045 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period Frederick William IV
- Denomination 2 Pfennig
- Year 1853
- Ruler Frederick William IV (King of Prussia)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (14)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 2 Pfennig 1853 with mark A. This copper coin from the times Frederick William IV struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 657 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 130. Bidding took place December 2, 2018.
Seller Stephen Album
Date July 23, 2024
Condition MS63 BN PCGS
Selling price
50 $
Price in auction currency 50 USD
Seller WAG
Date January 12, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
111 $
Price in auction currency 100 EUR
