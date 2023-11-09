2 Pfennig 1852 A (Prussia, Frederick William IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 2 Pfennig 1852 with mark A. This copper coin from the times Frederick William IV struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 498 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 10. Bidding took place June 27, 2023.

Сondition UNC (1) XF (1) No grade (7)