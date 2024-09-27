Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
2 Pfennig 1850 A (Prussia, Frederick William IV)
Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 3,045 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period Frederick William IV
- Denomination 2 Pfennig
- Year 1850
- Ruler Frederick William IV (King of Prussia)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 2 Pfennig 1850 with mark A. This copper coin from the times Frederick William IV struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 339 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 70. Bidding took place April 14, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Pfennig 1850 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
