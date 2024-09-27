Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

2 Pfennig 1850 A (Prussia, Frederick William IV)

Obverse 2 Pfennig 1850 A - Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William IV Reverse 2 Pfennig 1850 A - Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William IV

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 3,045 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William IV
  • Denomination 2 Pfennig
  • Year 1850
  • Ruler Frederick William IV (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 2 Pfennig 1850 with mark A. This copper coin from the times Frederick William IV struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 339 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 70. Bidding took place April 14, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Heritage (1)
  • WAG (2)
Prussia 2 Pfennig 1850 A at auction WAG - April 14, 2024
Seller WAG
Date April 14, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
75 $
Price in auction currency 70 EUR
Prussia 2 Pfennig 1850 A at auction WAG - December 30, 2013
Seller WAG
Date December 30, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia 2 Pfennig 1850 A at auction Heritage - July 5, 2011
Seller Heritage
Date July 5, 2011
Condition MS64 BN PCGS
Selling price
56 $
Price in auction currency 56 USD

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Pfennig 1850 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

