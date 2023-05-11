Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

2 Pfennig 1849 A (Prussia, Frederick William IV)

Obverse 2 Pfennig 1849 A - Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William IV Reverse 2 Pfennig 1849 A - Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William IV

Photo by: Russiancoin

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 3,045 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William IV
  • Denomination 2 Pfennig
  • Year 1849
  • Ruler Frederick William IV (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 2 Pfennig 1849 with mark A. This copper coin from the times Frederick William IV struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1211 sold at the Russiancoin auction for RUB 500. Bidding took place May 11, 2023.

Prussia 2 Pfennig 1849 A at auction Russiancoin - May 11, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 11, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
6 $
Price in auction currency 500 RUB
Prussia 2 Pfennig 1849 A at auction Russiancoin - October 13, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 13, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Prussia 2 Pfennig 1849 A at auction Russiancoin - April 28, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 28, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Prussia 2 Pfennig 1849 A at auction Denga1700 - October 5, 2021
Seller Denga1700
Date October 5, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Denga1700
Date October 5, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Prussia 2 Pfennig 1849 A at auction Russiancoin - September 2, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 2, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Prussia 2 Pfennig 1849 A at auction Russiancoin - April 8, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 8, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Prussia 2 Pfennig 1849 A at auction Russiancoin - August 20, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 20, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Prussia 2 Pfennig 1849 A at auction Russiancoin - March 19, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 19, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Prussia 2 Pfennig 1849 A at auction Russiancoin - August 22, 2019
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 22, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
Prussia 2 Pfennig 1849 A at auction Russiancoin - May 16, 2019
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 16, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price

For the sale of 2 Pfennig 1849 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

