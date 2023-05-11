Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
2 Pfennig 1849 A (Prussia, Frederick William IV)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 3,045 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period Frederick William IV
- Denomination 2 Pfennig
- Year 1849
- Ruler Frederick William IV (King of Prussia)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 2 Pfennig 1849 with mark A. This copper coin from the times Frederick William IV struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1211 sold at the Russiancoin auction for RUB 500. Bidding took place May 11, 2023.
Сondition
- All companies
- Denga1700 (1)
- Russiancoin (9)
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 11, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
6 $
Price in auction currency 500 RUB
