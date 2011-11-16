Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

2 Pfennig 1848 D (Prussia, Frederick William IV)

Obverse 2 Pfennig 1848 D - Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William IV Reverse 2 Pfennig 1848 D - Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William IV

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 3,045 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William IV
  • Denomination 2 Pfennig
  • Year 1848
  • Ruler Frederick William IV (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Düsseldorf
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 2 Pfennig 1848 with mark D. This copper coin from the times Frederick William IV struck at the Düsseldorf Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1298 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 100. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Grün (1)
  • Karamitsos (1)
Prussia 2 Pfennig 1848 D at auction Karamitsos - April 14, 2024
Seller Karamitsos
Date April 14, 2024
Condition MS66 BN NGC
Selling price
Prussia 2 Pfennig 1848 D at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
135 $
Price in auction currency 100 EUR
Where to buy?
Prussia 2 Pfennig 1848 D at auction Karamitsos - September 22, 2024
Seller Karamitsos
Date September 22, 2024
Condition MS66 BN NGC
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Pfennig 1848 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Prussia Coin catalog Frederick William IV Coins of Prussia in 1848 All Prussian coins Prussian copper coins Prussian coins 2 Pfennig Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Category
Year
Search