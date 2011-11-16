2 Pfennig 1848 D (Prussia, Frederick William IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 2 Pfennig 1848 with mark D. This copper coin from the times Frederick William IV struck at the Düsseldorf Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1298 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 100. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Сondition UNC (1) XF (1) Condition (slab) MS66 (1) BN (1) Service NGC (1)