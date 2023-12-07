2 Pfennig 1848 A (Prussia, Frederick William IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 2 Pfennig 1848 with mark A. This copper coin from the times Frederick William IV struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 828 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 85. Bidding took place December 6, 2023.

Сondition UNC (1) No grade (1)