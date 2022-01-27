Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

2 Pfennig 1846 D (Prussia, Frederick William IV)

Obverse 2 Pfennig 1846 D - Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William IV Reverse 2 Pfennig 1846 D - Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William IV

Photo by: Russiancoin

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 3,045 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William IV
  • Denomination 2 Pfennig
  • Year 1846
  • Ruler Frederick William IV (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Düsseldorf
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 2 Pfennig 1846 with mark D. This copper coin from the times Frederick William IV struck at the Düsseldorf Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 734 sold at the Russiancoin auction for RUB 450. Bidding took place January 27, 2022.

Prussia 2 Pfennig 1846 D at auction Russiancoin - January 27, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 27, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
6 $
Price in auction currency 450 RUB
Prussia 2 Pfennig 1846 D at auction Russiancoin - July 22, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 22, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Prussia 2 Pfennig 1846 D at auction Russiancoin - December 24, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 24, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Prussia 2 Pfennig 1846 D at auction Russiancoin - July 9, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 9, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price

For the sale of 2 Pfennig 1846 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

