2 Pfennig 1846 D (Prussia, Frederick William IV)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 3,045 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period Frederick William IV
- Denomination 2 Pfennig
- Year 1846
- Ruler Frederick William IV (King of Prussia)
- Mint Düsseldorf
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 2 Pfennig 1846 with mark D. This copper coin from the times Frederick William IV struck at the Düsseldorf Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 734 sold at the Russiancoin auction for RUB 450. Bidding took place January 27, 2022.
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 27, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
6 $
Price in auction currency 450 RUB
