Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
2 Pfennig 1846 A (Prussia, Frederick William IV)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 3,045 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period Frederick William IV
- Denomination 2 Pfennig
- Year 1846
- Ruler Frederick William IV (King of Prussia)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 2 Pfennig 1846 with mark A. This copper coin from the times Frederick William IV struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1299 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 60. Bidding took place February 1, 2022.
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
68 $
Price in auction currency 60 EUR
