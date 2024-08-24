Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
2 Pfennig 1845 D (Prussia, Frederick William IV)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 3,045 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period Frederick William IV
- Denomination 2 Pfennig
- Year 1845
- Ruler Frederick William IV (King of Prussia)
- Mint Düsseldorf
- Purpose Circulation
