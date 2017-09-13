Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

2 Pfennig 1844 D (Prussia, Frederick William IV)

Obverse 2 Pfennig 1844 D - Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William IV Reverse 2 Pfennig 1844 D - Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William IV

Photo by: Auktionshaus Felzmann

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 3,045 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William IV
  • Denomination 2 Pfennig
  • Year 1844
  • Ruler Frederick William IV (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Düsseldorf
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 2 Pfennig 1844 with mark D. This copper coin from the times Frederick William IV struck at the Düsseldorf Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 322 sold at the Auktionshaus Felzmann auction for EUR 230. Bidding took place June 24, 2013.

Prussia 2 Pfennig 1844 D at auction Westfälische - September 13, 2017
Seller Westfälische
Date September 13, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
78 $
Price in auction currency 65 EUR
Prussia 2 Pfennig 1844 D at auction WAG - May 7, 2017
Seller WAG
Date May 7, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
Prussia 2 Pfennig 1844 D at auction WAG - March 13, 2016
Seller WAG
Date March 13, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
Prussia 2 Pfennig 1844 D at auction Felzmann - June 24, 2013
Seller Felzmann
Date June 24, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
301 $
Price in auction currency 230 EUR
Prussia 2 Pfennig 1844 D at auction Künker - September 28, 2004
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2004
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Pfennig 1844 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

