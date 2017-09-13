2 Pfennig 1844 D (Prussia, Frederick William IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 2 Pfennig 1844 with mark D. This copper coin from the times Frederick William IV struck at the Düsseldorf Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 322 sold at the Auktionshaus Felzmann auction for EUR 230. Bidding took place June 24, 2013.

Сondition AU (5)