Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

2 Pfennig 1842 D (Prussia, Frederick William IV)

Obverse 2 Pfennig 1842 D - Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William IV Reverse 2 Pfennig 1842 D - Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William IV

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 3,045 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William IV
  • Denomination 2 Pfennig
  • Year 1842
  • Ruler Frederick William IV (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Düsseldorf
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 2 Pfennig 1842 with mark D. This copper coin from the times Frederick William IV struck at the Düsseldorf Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 552 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 185. Bidding took place January 13, 2019.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • WAG (1)
Prussia 2 Pfennig 1842 D at auction WAG - January 13, 2019
Seller WAG
Date January 13, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Pfennig 1842 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Prussia Coin catalog Frederick William IV Coins of Prussia in 1842 All Prussian coins Prussian copper coins Prussian coins 2 Pfennig
