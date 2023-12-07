Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

2 Pfennig 1842 A (Prussia, Frederick William IV)

Obverse 2 Pfennig 1842 A - Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William IV Reverse 2 Pfennig 1842 A - Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William IV

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 3,045 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William IV
  • Denomination 2 Pfennig
  • Year 1842
  • Ruler Frederick William IV (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 2 Pfennig 1842 with mark A. This copper coin from the times Frederick William IV struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 822 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 350. Bidding took place December 6, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Sonntag (1)
  • Stephen Album (1)
  • WAG (1)
Prussia 2 Pfennig 1842 A at auction Sonntag - December 7, 2023
Seller Sonntag
Date December 7, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
377 $
Price in auction currency 350 EUR
Prussia 2 Pfennig 1842 A at auction Stephen Album - May 4, 2020
Seller Stephen Album
Date May 4, 2020
Condition MS64 RB PCGS
Selling price
60 $
Price in auction currency 60 USD
Prussia 2 Pfennig 1842 A at auction WAG - September 3, 2017
Seller WAG
Date September 3, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Pfennig 1842 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Prussia Coin catalog Frederick William IV Coins of Prussia in 1842 All Prussian coins Prussian copper coins Prussian coins 2 Pfennig Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Category
Year
Search