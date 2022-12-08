Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
1 Pfennig 1859 A (Prussia, Frederick William IV)
Photo by: Russiancoin
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 1,522 g
- Diameter 17,5 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period Frederick William IV
- Denomination 1 Pfennig
- Year 1859
- Ruler Frederick William IV (King of Prussia)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 1 Pfennig 1859 with mark A. This copper coin from the times Frederick William IV struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 970 sold at the Russiancoin auction for RUB 800. Bidding took place December 8, 2022.
Сondition
- All companies
- Denga1700 (1)
- Russiancoin (5)
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 8, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
13 $
Price in auction currency 800 RUB
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1859 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
