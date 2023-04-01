1 Pfennig 1858 A (Prussia, Frederick William IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 1 Pfennig 1858 with mark A. This copper coin from the times Frederick William IV struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 63381 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 198. Bidding took place September 16, 2020.

Сondition UNC (1) XF (1) VF (3) F (1) No grade (1)