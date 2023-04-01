Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

1 Pfennig 1858 A (Prussia, Frederick William IV)

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1858 A - Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William IV Reverse 1 Pfennig 1858 A - Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William IV

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1,522 g
  • Diameter 17,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William IV
  • Denomination 1 Pfennig
  • Year 1858
  • Ruler Frederick William IV (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 1 Pfennig 1858 with mark A. This copper coin from the times Frederick William IV struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 63381 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 198. Bidding took place September 16, 2020.

  • All companies
  • Höhn (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Numismatica Ferrarese (4)
  • Russiancoin (1)
Prussia 1 Pfennig 1858 A at auction Numismatica Ferrarese - April 1, 2023
Seller Numismatica Ferrarese
Date April 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia 1 Pfennig 1858 A at auction Numismatica Ferrarese - September 23, 2022
Seller Numismatica Ferrarese
Date September 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia 1 Pfennig 1858 A at auction Numismatica Ferrarese - February 19, 2022
Seller Numismatica Ferrarese
Date February 19, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia 1 Pfennig 1858 A at auction Russiancoin - February 10, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
1 $
Price in auction currency 100 RUB
Prussia 1 Pfennig 1858 A at auction Numismatica Ferrarese - August 3, 2021
Seller Numismatica Ferrarese
Date August 3, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
Prussia 1 Pfennig 1858 A at auction Höhn - November 14, 2020
Seller Höhn
Date November 14, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
118 $
Price in auction currency 100 EUR
Prussia 1 Pfennig 1858 A at auction Künker - March 27, 2015
Seller Künker
Date March 27, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1858 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

