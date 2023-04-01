Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
1 Pfennig 1858 A (Prussia, Frederick William IV)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 1,522 g
- Diameter 17,5 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period Frederick William IV
- Denomination 1 Pfennig
- Year 1858
- Ruler Frederick William IV (King of Prussia)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 1 Pfennig 1858 with mark A. This copper coin from the times Frederick William IV struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 63381 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 198. Bidding took place September 16, 2020.
Сondition
- All companies
- Höhn (1)
- Künker (1)
- Numismatica Ferrarese (4)
- Russiancoin (1)
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
1 $
Price in auction currency 100 RUB
Seller Höhn
Date November 14, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
118 $
Price in auction currency 100 EUR
