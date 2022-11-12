Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

1 Pfennig 1857 A (Prussia, Frederick William IV)

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1857 A - Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William IV Reverse 1 Pfennig 1857 A - Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William IV

Photo by: Numismatica Ferrarese

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1,522 g
  • Diameter 17,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William IV
  • Denomination 1 Pfennig
  • Year 1857
  • Ruler Frederick William IV (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 1 Pfennig 1857 with mark A. This copper coin from the times Frederick William IV struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1099 sold at the Numismatica Ferrarese auction for EUR 28. Bidding took place December 25, 2021.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Numismatica Ferrarese (4)
Prussia 1 Pfennig 1857 A at auction Numismatica Ferrarese - November 12, 2022
Seller Numismatica Ferrarese
Date November 12, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
8 $
Price in auction currency 8 EUR
Prussia 1 Pfennig 1857 A at auction Numismatica Ferrarese - April 2, 2022
Seller Numismatica Ferrarese
Date April 2, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia 1 Pfennig 1857 A at auction Numismatica Ferrarese - December 25, 2021
Seller Numismatica Ferrarese
Date December 25, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
32 $
Price in auction currency 28 EUR
Prussia 1 Pfennig 1857 A at auction Numismatica Ferrarese - August 3, 2021
Seller Numismatica Ferrarese
Date August 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1857 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Prussia Coin catalog Frederick William IV Coins of Prussia in 1857 All Prussian coins Prussian copper coins Prussian coins 1 Pfennig Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search