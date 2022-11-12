Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
1 Pfennig 1857 A (Prussia, Frederick William IV)
Photo by: Numismatica Ferrarese
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 1,522 g
- Diameter 17,5 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period Frederick William IV
- Denomination 1 Pfennig
- Year 1857
- Ruler Frederick William IV (King of Prussia)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 1 Pfennig 1857 with mark A. This copper coin from the times Frederick William IV struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1099 sold at the Numismatica Ferrarese auction for EUR 28. Bidding took place December 25, 2021.
Сondition
- Numismatica Ferrarese (4)
Seller Numismatica Ferrarese
Date November 12, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
8 $
Price in auction currency 8 EUR
Seller Numismatica Ferrarese
Date December 25, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
32 $
Price in auction currency 28 EUR
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1857 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
