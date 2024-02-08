1 Pfennig 1856 A (Prussia, Frederick William IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 1 Pfennig 1856 with mark A. This copper coin from the times Frederick William IV struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 32259 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 306. Bidding took place April 9, 2015.

Сondition PROOF (6) AU (2) XF (2) VF (1) No grade (7) Condition (slab) PF66 (2) BN (2) Service NGC (2)