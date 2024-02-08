Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

1 Pfennig 1856 A (Prussia, Frederick William IV)

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1856 A - Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William IV Reverse 1 Pfennig 1856 A - Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William IV

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1,522 g
  • Diameter 17,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William IV
  • Denomination 1 Pfennig
  • Year 1856
  • Ruler Frederick William IV (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (18)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 1 Pfennig 1856 with mark A. This copper coin from the times Frederick William IV struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 32259 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 306. Bidding took place April 9, 2015.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Grün (4)
  • Heritage (2)
  • Inasta (1)
  • Numismatica Ferrarese (1)
  • Russiancoin (7)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • Zöttl (2)
Prussia 1 Pfennig 1856 A at auction Inasta - February 8, 2024
Seller Inasta
Date February 8, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Prussia 1 Pfennig 1856 A at auction Russiancoin - February 10, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
1 $
Price in auction currency 100 RUB
Prussia 1 Pfennig 1856 A at auction Russiancoin - December 9, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 9, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
5 $
Price in auction currency 350 RUB
Prussia 1 Pfennig 1856 A at auction Numismatica Ferrarese - August 3, 2021
Seller Numismatica Ferrarese
Date August 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia 1 Pfennig 1856 A at auction Russiancoin - May 27, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 27, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Prussia 1 Pfennig 1856 A at auction Russiancoin - September 17, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 17, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Prussia 1 Pfennig 1856 A at auction Russiancoin - May 14, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 14, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Prussia 1 Pfennig 1856 A at auction Russiancoin - August 22, 2019
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 22, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
Prussia 1 Pfennig 1856 A at auction Zöttl - June 29, 2019
Seller Zöttl
Date June 29, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia 1 Pfennig 1856 A at auction Russiancoin - May 16, 2019
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 16, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
Prussia 1 Pfennig 1856 A at auction Zöttl - March 31, 2019
Seller Zöttl
Date March 31, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia 1 Pfennig 1856 A at auction Teutoburger - February 23, 2019
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 23, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Prussia 1 Pfennig 1856 A at auction Grün - November 15, 2017
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Prussia 1 Pfennig 1856 A at auction Heritage - July 6, 2017
Seller Heritage
Date July 6, 2017
Condition PF66 BN NGC
Selling price
Prussia 1 Pfennig 1856 A at auction Heritage - April 14, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date April 14, 2015
Condition PF66 BN NGC
Selling price
Prussia 1 Pfennig 1856 A at auction Grün - May 16, 2014
Seller Grün
Date May 16, 2014
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Prussia 1 Pfennig 1856 A at auction Grün - November 15, 2013
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2013
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Prussia 1 Pfennig 1856 A at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1856 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

