Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
1 Pfennig 1856 A (Prussia, Frederick William IV)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 1,522 g
- Diameter 17,5 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period Frederick William IV
- Denomination 1 Pfennig
- Year 1856
- Ruler Frederick William IV (King of Prussia)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (18)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 1 Pfennig 1856 with mark A. This copper coin from the times Frederick William IV struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 32259 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 306. Bidding took place April 9, 2015.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Grün (4)
- Heritage (2)
- Inasta (1)
- Numismatica Ferrarese (1)
- Russiancoin (7)
- Teutoburger (1)
- Zöttl (2)
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
1 $
Price in auction currency 100 RUB
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 9, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
5 $
Price in auction currency 350 RUB
Seller Numismatica Ferrarese
Date August 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date July 6, 2017
Condition PF66 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date April 14, 2015
Condition PF66 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2013
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1856 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search