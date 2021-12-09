Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

1 Pfennig 1855 A (Prussia, Frederick William IV)

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1855 A - Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William IV Reverse 1 Pfennig 1855 A - Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William IV

Photo by: Numismatik Zöttl

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1,522 g
  • Diameter 17,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William IV
  • Denomination 1 Pfennig
  • Year 1855
  • Ruler Frederick William IV (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 1 Pfennig 1855 with mark A. This copper coin from the times Frederick William IV struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 762 sold at the Russiancoin auction for RUB 250. Bidding took place December 9, 2021.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Russiancoin (6)
  • Zöttl (2)
Prussia 1 Pfennig 1855 A at auction Russiancoin - December 9, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 9, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
3 $
Price in auction currency 250 RUB
Prussia 1 Pfennig 1855 A at auction Russiancoin - May 27, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 27, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Prussia 1 Pfennig 1855 A at auction Russiancoin - September 17, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 17, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Prussia 1 Pfennig 1855 A at auction Russiancoin - May 14, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 14, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Prussia 1 Pfennig 1855 A at auction Russiancoin - August 22, 2019
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 22, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
Prussia 1 Pfennig 1855 A at auction Zöttl - June 29, 2019
Seller Zöttl
Date June 29, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia 1 Pfennig 1855 A at auction Russiancoin - May 16, 2019
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 16, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
Prussia 1 Pfennig 1855 A at auction Zöttl - March 31, 2019
Seller Zöttl
Date March 31, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1855 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

