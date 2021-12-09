1 Pfennig 1855 A (Prussia, Frederick William IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 1 Pfennig 1855 with mark A. This copper coin from the times Frederick William IV struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 762 sold at the Russiancoin auction for RUB 250. Bidding took place December 9, 2021.

Сondition XF (2) No grade (6)