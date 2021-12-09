Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
1 Pfennig 1854 A (Prussia, Frederick William IV)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 1,522 g
- Diameter 17,5 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period Frederick William IV
- Denomination 1 Pfennig
- Year 1854
- Ruler Frederick William IV (King of Prussia)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 1 Pfennig 1854 with mark A. This copper coin from the times Frederick William IV struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1322 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 12. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.
Сondition
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 9, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
4 $
Price in auction currency 300 RUB
