Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

1 Pfennig 1853 A (Prussia, Frederick William IV)

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1853 A - Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William IV Reverse 1 Pfennig 1853 A - Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William IV

Photo by: Russiancoin

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1,522 g
  • Diameter 17,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William IV
  • Denomination 1 Pfennig
  • Year 1853
  • Ruler Frederick William IV (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 1 Pfennig 1853 with mark A. This copper coin from the times Frederick William IV struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1294 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 50. Bidding took place July 12, 2016.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Denga1700 (1)
  • Ibrahim's Collectibles (1)
  • Numismatica Ferrarese (3)
  • Russiancoin (7)
Prussia 1 Pfennig 1853 A at auction Russiancoin - November 9, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 9, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Prussia 1 Pfennig 1853 A at auction Numismatica Ferrarese - May 13, 2023
Seller Numismatica Ferrarese
Date May 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia 1 Pfennig 1853 A at auction Russiancoin - May 11, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 11, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Prussia 1 Pfennig 1853 A at auction Russiancoin - December 8, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 8, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Prussia 1 Pfennig 1853 A at auction Russiancoin - January 27, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 27, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Prussia 1 Pfennig 1853 A at auction Numismatica Ferrarese - December 25, 2021
Seller Numismatica Ferrarese
Date December 25, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia 1 Pfennig 1853 A at auction Denga1700 - October 5, 2021
Seller Denga1700
Date October 5, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Prussia 1 Pfennig 1853 A at auction Numismatica Ferrarese - August 3, 2021
Seller Numismatica Ferrarese
Date August 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia 1 Pfennig 1853 A at auction Russiancoin - July 22, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 22, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Prussia 1 Pfennig 1853 A at auction Ibrahim's Collectibles - February 28, 2021
Seller Ibrahim's Collectibles
Date February 28, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia 1 Pfennig 1853 A at auction Russiancoin - December 24, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 24, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Prussia 1 Pfennig 1853 A at auction Russiancoin - July 9, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 9, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1853 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

