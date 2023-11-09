Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
1 Pfennig 1853 A (Prussia, Frederick William IV)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 1,522 g
- Diameter 17,5 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period Frederick William IV
- Denomination 1 Pfennig
- Year 1853
- Ruler Frederick William IV (King of Prussia)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 1 Pfennig 1853 with mark A. This copper coin from the times Frederick William IV struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1294 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 50. Bidding took place July 12, 2016.
