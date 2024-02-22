Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
1 Pfennig 1850 A (Prussia, Frederick William IV)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 1,522 g
- Diameter 17,5 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period Frederick William IV
- Denomination 1 Pfennig
- Year 1850
- Ruler Frederick William IV (King of Prussia)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 1 Pfennig 1850 with mark A. This copper coin from the times Frederick William IV struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1370 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 65. Bidding took place May 22, 2020.
Сondition
Seller Numedux
Date September 11, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
23 $
Price in auction currency 90 PLN
