1 Pfennig 1850 A (Prussia, Frederick William IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 1 Pfennig 1850 with mark A. This copper coin from the times Frederick William IV struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1370 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 65. Bidding took place May 22, 2020.

Сondition UNC (3) No grade (10)