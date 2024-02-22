Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
1 Pfennig 1849 A (Prussia, Frederick William IV)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 1,522 g
- Diameter 17,5 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period Frederick William IV
- Denomination 1 Pfennig
- Year 1849
- Ruler Frederick William IV (King of Prussia)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (15)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 1 Pfennig 1849 with mark A. This copper coin from the times Frederick William IV struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 905 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 46. Bidding took place September 5, 2021.
Seller KM NUMIS
Date November 22, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
2 $
Price in auction currency 50 CZK
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
19 $
Price in auction currency 16 EUR
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 12, 2017
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
