Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

1 Pfennig 1849 A (Prussia, Frederick William IV)

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1849 A - Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William IV Reverse 1 Pfennig 1849 A - Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William IV

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1,522 g
  • Diameter 17,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William IV
  • Denomination 1 Pfennig
  • Year 1849
  • Ruler Frederick William IV (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (15)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 1 Pfennig 1849 with mark A. This copper coin from the times Frederick William IV struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 905 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 46. Bidding took place September 5, 2021.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Denga1700 (1)
  • KM NUMIS (1)
  • Künker (2)
  • Russiancoin (11)
Prussia 1 Pfennig 1849 A at auction Russiancoin - February 22, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 22, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Prussia 1 Pfennig 1849 A at auction Russiancoin - November 9, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 9, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Prussia 1 Pfennig 1849 A at auction Russiancoin - March 2, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 2, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Prussia 1 Pfennig 1849 A at auction KM NUMIS - November 22, 2022
Prussia 1 Pfennig 1849 A at auction KM NUMIS - November 22, 2022
Seller KM NUMIS
Date November 22, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
2 $
Price in auction currency 50 CZK
Prussia 1 Pfennig 1849 A at auction Russiancoin - August 18, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 18, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Prussia 1 Pfennig 1849 A at auction Russiancoin - December 9, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 9, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Prussia 1 Pfennig 1849 A at auction Denga1700 - October 5, 2021
Prussia 1 Pfennig 1849 A at auction Denga1700 - October 5, 2021
Seller Denga1700
Date October 5, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Prussia 1 Pfennig 1849 A at auction Künker - September 29, 2021
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
19 $
Price in auction currency 16 EUR
Prussia 1 Pfennig 1849 A at auction Russiancoin - May 27, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 27, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Prussia 1 Pfennig 1849 A at auction Russiancoin - September 17, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 17, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Prussia 1 Pfennig 1849 A at auction Russiancoin - May 14, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 14, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Prussia 1 Pfennig 1849 A at auction Russiancoin - August 22, 2019
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 22, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
Prussia 1 Pfennig 1849 A at auction Russiancoin - May 16, 2019
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 16, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
Prussia 1 Pfennig 1849 A at auction Russiancoin - January 12, 2017
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 12, 2017
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 1 Pfennig 1849 A at auction Künker - March 27, 2015
Seller Künker
Date March 27, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1849 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Prussia Coin catalog Frederick William IV Coins of Prussia in 1849 All Prussian coins Prussian copper coins Prussian coins 1 Pfennig Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search