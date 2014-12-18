Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

1 Pfennig 1848 D (Prussia, Frederick William IV)

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1848 D - Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William IV Reverse 1 Pfennig 1848 D - Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William IV

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1,522 g
  • Diameter 17,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William IV
  • Denomination 1 Pfennig
  • Year 1848
  • Ruler Frederick William IV (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Düsseldorf
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 1 Pfennig 1848 with mark D. This copper coin from the times Frederick William IV struck at the Düsseldorf Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 63171 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 176. Bidding took place December 18, 2014.

Prussia 1 Pfennig 1848 D at auction WAG - April 14, 2024
Seller WAG
Date April 14, 2024
Condition MS65 RB PCGS
Selling price
Prussia 1 Pfennig 1848 D at auction Heritage - December 18, 2014
Prussia 1 Pfennig 1848 D at auction Heritage - December 18, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date December 18, 2014
Condition MS65 RD NGC
Selling price
176 $
Price in auction currency 176 USD
Prussia 1 Pfennig 1848 D at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
135 $
Price in auction currency 100 EUR

