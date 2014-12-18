1 Pfennig 1848 D (Prussia, Frederick William IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 1 Pfennig 1848 with mark D. This copper coin from the times Frederick William IV struck at the Düsseldorf Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 63171 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 176. Bidding took place December 18, 2014.

Сondition UNC (2) AU (1) Condition (slab) MS65 (2) RD (1) RB (1) Service PCGS (1) NGC (1)