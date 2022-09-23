Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
1 Pfennig 1848 A (Prussia, Frederick William IV)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 1,522 g
- Diameter 17,5 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period Frederick William IV
- Denomination 1 Pfennig
- Year 1848
- Ruler Frederick William IV (King of Prussia)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 1 Pfennig 1848 with mark A. This copper coin from the times Frederick William IV struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2502 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 105. Bidding took place November 14, 2013.
Сondition
- All companies
- Grün (2)
- Numismatica Ferrarese (3)
Seller Numismatica Ferrarese
Date September 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
7 $
Price in auction currency 7 EUR
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
141 $
Price in auction currency 105 EUR
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1848 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search