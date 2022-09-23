Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

1 Pfennig 1848 A (Prussia, Frederick William IV)

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1848 A - Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William IV Reverse 1 Pfennig 1848 A - Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William IV

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1,522 g
  • Diameter 17,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William IV
  • Denomination 1 Pfennig
  • Year 1848
  • Ruler Frederick William IV (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 1 Pfennig 1848 with mark A. This copper coin from the times Frederick William IV struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2502 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 105. Bidding took place November 14, 2013.

Prussia 1 Pfennig 1848 A at auction Numismatica Ferrarese - September 23, 2022
Seller Numismatica Ferrarese
Date September 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
7 $
Price in auction currency 7 EUR
Prussia 1 Pfennig 1848 A at auction Numismatica Ferrarese - February 19, 2022
Seller Numismatica Ferrarese
Date February 19, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia 1 Pfennig 1848 A at auction Numismatica Ferrarese - August 3, 2021
Seller Numismatica Ferrarese
Date August 3, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
Prussia 1 Pfennig 1848 A at auction Grün - November 15, 2013
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
141 $
Price in auction currency 105 EUR
Prussia 1 Pfennig 1848 A at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1848 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

