Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

1 Pfennig 1847 D (Prussia, Frederick William IV)

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1847 D - Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William IV Reverse 1 Pfennig 1847 D - Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William IV

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1,522 g
  • Diameter 17,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William IV
  • Denomination 1 Pfennig
  • Year 1847
  • Ruler Frederick William IV (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Düsseldorf
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 1 Pfennig 1847 with mark D. This copper coin from the times Frederick William IV struck at the Düsseldorf Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1290 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 320. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (1)
  • Künker (1)
Prussia 1 Pfennig 1847 D at auction Künker - July 14, 2016
Seller Künker
Date July 14, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
47 $
Price in auction currency 42 EUR
Prussia 1 Pfennig 1847 D at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1847 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

