Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

1 Pfennig 1847 A (Prussia, Frederick William IV)

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1847 A - Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William IV Reverse 1 Pfennig 1847 A - Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William IV

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1,522 g
  • Diameter 17,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William IV
  • Denomination 1 Pfennig
  • Year 1847
  • Ruler Frederick William IV (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (14) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 1 Pfennig 1847 with mark A. This copper coin from the times Frederick William IV struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1791 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 160. Bidding took place May 12, 2022.

Prussia 1 Pfennig 1847 A at auction BAC - January 18, 2023
Seller BAC
Date January 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia 1 Pfennig 1847 A at auction BAC - September 7, 2022
Seller BAC
Date September 7, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia 1 Pfennig 1847 A at auction Höhn - May 14, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date May 14, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
167 $
Price in auction currency 160 EUR
Prussia 1 Pfennig 1847 A at auction BAC - April 6, 2022
Seller BAC
Date April 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia 1 Pfennig 1847 A at auction BAC - October 27, 2021
Seller BAC
Date October 27, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia 1 Pfennig 1847 A at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Prussia 1 Pfennig 1847 A at auction Numedux - May 30, 2021
Seller Numedux
Date May 30, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
33 $
Price in auction currency 120 PLN
Prussia 1 Pfennig 1847 A at auction BAC - May 5, 2021
Seller BAC
Date May 5, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia 1 Pfennig 1847 A at auction BAC - October 27, 2020
Seller BAC
Date October 27, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia 1 Pfennig 1847 A at auction BAC - April 21, 2020
Seller BAC
Date April 21, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia 1 Pfennig 1847 A at auction BAC - September 17, 2019
Seller BAC
Date September 17, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia 1 Pfennig 1847 A at auction Niemczyk - March 17, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 17, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
Prussia 1 Pfennig 1847 A at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
Prussia 1 Pfennig 1847 A at auction Heritage - November 8, 2009
Seller Heritage
Date November 8, 2009
Condition MS66 RB PCGS
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1847 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

