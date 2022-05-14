Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
1 Pfennig 1847 A (Prussia, Frederick William IV)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 1,522 g
- Diameter 17,5 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period Frederick William IV
- Denomination 1 Pfennig
- Year 1847
- Ruler Frederick William IV (King of Prussia)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (14) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 1 Pfennig 1847 with mark A. This copper coin from the times Frederick William IV struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1791 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 160. Bidding took place May 12, 2022.
