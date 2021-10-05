Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

1 Pfennig 1846 D (Prussia, Frederick William IV)

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1846 D - Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William IV Reverse 1 Pfennig 1846 D - Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William IV

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1,522 g
  • Diameter 17,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William IV
  • Denomination 1 Pfennig
  • Year 1846
  • Ruler Frederick William IV (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Düsseldorf
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 1 Pfennig 1846 with mark D. This copper coin from the times Frederick William IV struck at the Düsseldorf Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1282 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 110. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Denga1700 (1)
  • Grün (1)
  • WAG (1)
Prussia 1 Pfennig 1846 D at auction Denga1700 - October 5, 2021
Prussia 1 Pfennig 1846 D at auction Denga1700 - October 5, 2021
Seller Denga1700
Date October 5, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Prussia 1 Pfennig 1846 D at auction WAG - April 10, 2016
Seller WAG
Date April 10, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
Prussia 1 Pfennig 1846 D at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price
148 $
Price in auction currency 110 EUR

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1846 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Prussia Coin catalog Frederick William IV Coins of Prussia in 1846 All Prussian coins Prussian copper coins Prussian coins 1 Pfennig Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Category
Year
Search