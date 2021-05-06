1 Pfennig 1845 A (Prussia, Frederick William IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 1 Pfennig 1845 with mark A. This copper coin from the times Frederick William IV struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2724 sold at the NUMMUS Olomouc auction for CZK 85. Bidding took place April 1, 2023.

Сondition AU (2) XF (1)