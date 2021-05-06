Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

1 Pfennig 1845 A (Prussia, Frederick William IV)

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1845 A - Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William IV Reverse 1 Pfennig 1845 A - Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William IV

Photo by: Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1,522 g
  • Diameter 17,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William IV
  • Denomination 1 Pfennig
  • Year 1845
  • Ruler Frederick William IV (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 1 Pfennig 1845 with mark A. This copper coin from the times Frederick William IV struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2724 sold at the NUMMUS Olomouc auction for CZK 85. Bidding took place April 1, 2023.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • NUMMUS Olomouc (1)
Prussia 1 Pfennig 1845 A at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - April 4, 2023
Prussia 1 Pfennig 1845 A at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - April 4, 2023
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date April 4, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
4 $
Price in auction currency 85 CZK
Prussia 1 Pfennig 1845 A at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 6, 2021
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 6, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Prussia 1 Pfennig 1845 A at auction Künker - March 27, 2015
Seller Künker
Date March 27, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1845 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Prussia Coin catalog Frederick William IV Coins of Prussia in 1845 All Prussian coins Prussian copper coins Prussian coins 1 Pfennig Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search