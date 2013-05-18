Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
1 Pfennig 1844 A (Prussia, Frederick William IV)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 1,522 g
- Diameter 17,5 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period Frederick William IV
- Denomination 1 Pfennig
- Year 1844
- Ruler Frederick William IV (King of Prussia)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 1 Pfennig 1844 with mark A. This copper coin from the times Frederick William IV struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3107 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 80. Bidding took place May 16, 2013.
Сondition
- All companies
- Grün (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1844 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search