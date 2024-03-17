Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

1 Pfennig 1842 D (Prussia, Frederick William IV)

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1842 D - Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William IV Reverse 1 Pfennig 1842 D - Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William IV

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1,522 g
  • Diameter 17,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William IV
  • Denomination 1 Pfennig
  • Year 1842
  • Ruler Frederick William IV (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Düsseldorf
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 1 Pfennig 1842 with mark D. This copper coin from the times Frederick William IV struck at the Düsseldorf Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1267 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 65. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (1)
  • Wójcicki (1)
Prussia 1 Pfennig 1842 D at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
23 $
Price in auction currency 90 PLN
Prussia 1 Pfennig 1842 D at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1842 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

