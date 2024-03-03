1 Pfennig 1842 A (Prussia, Frederick William IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 1 Pfennig 1842 with mark A. This copper coin from the times Frederick William IV struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 191 sold at the Stephen Album Rare Coins auction for USD 35. Bidding took place May 4, 2020.

Сondition UNC (1) XF (2) VF (1) F (4) Condition (slab) MS63 (1) RB (1) Service PCGS (1)