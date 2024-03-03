Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
1 Pfennig 1842 A (Prussia, Frederick William IV)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 1,522 g
- Diameter 17,5 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period Frederick William IV
- Denomination 1 Pfennig
- Year 1842
- Ruler Frederick William IV (King of Prussia)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 1 Pfennig 1842 with mark A. This copper coin from the times Frederick William IV struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 191 sold at the Stephen Album Rare Coins auction for USD 35. Bidding took place May 4, 2020.
Seller Numismatica Ferrarese
Date December 27, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
4 $
Price in auction currency 4 EUR
