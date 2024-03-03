Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

1 Pfennig 1842 A (Prussia, Frederick William IV)

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1842 A - Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William IV Reverse 1 Pfennig 1842 A - Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William IV

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1,522 g
  • Diameter 17,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William IV
  • Denomination 1 Pfennig
  • Year 1842
  • Ruler Frederick William IV (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 1 Pfennig 1842 with mark A. This copper coin from the times Frederick William IV struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 191 sold at the Stephen Album Rare Coins auction for USD 35. Bidding took place May 4, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Naumann (1)
  • Numismatica Ferrarese (5)
  • Stephen Album (1)
  • WAG (1)
Prussia 1 Pfennig 1842 A at auction Naumann - March 3, 2024
Seller Naumann
Date March 3, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia 1 Pfennig 1842 A at auction Numismatica Ferrarese - December 27, 2023
Seller Numismatica Ferrarese
Date December 27, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
4 $
Price in auction currency 4 EUR
Prussia 1 Pfennig 1842 A at auction Numismatica Ferrarese - May 13, 2023
Seller Numismatica Ferrarese
Date May 13, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
Prussia 1 Pfennig 1842 A at auction Numismatica Ferrarese - July 2, 2022
Seller Numismatica Ferrarese
Date July 2, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
Prussia 1 Pfennig 1842 A at auction Numismatica Ferrarese - February 19, 2022
Seller Numismatica Ferrarese
Date February 19, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
Prussia 1 Pfennig 1842 A at auction Numismatica Ferrarese - August 3, 2021
Seller Numismatica Ferrarese
Date August 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia 1 Pfennig 1842 A at auction WAG - July 11, 2021
Seller WAG
Date July 11, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia 1 Pfennig 1842 A at auction Stephen Album - May 4, 2020
Seller Stephen Album
Date May 4, 2020
Condition MS63 RB PCGS
Selling price
35 $
Price in auction currency 35 USD

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1842 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Prussia Coin catalog Frederick William IV Coins of Prussia in 1842 All Prussian coins Prussian copper coins Prussian coins 1 Pfennig Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search