Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

1 Pfennig 1841 A (Prussia, Frederick William IV)

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1841 A - Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William IV Reverse 1 Pfennig 1841 A - Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William IV

Photo by: Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1,522 g
  • Diameter 17,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William IV
  • Denomination 1 Pfennig
  • Year 1841
  • Ruler Frederick William IV (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 1 Pfennig 1841 with mark A. This copper coin from the times Frederick William IV struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4208 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 75. Bidding took place March 25, 2022.

Prussia 1 Pfennig 1841 A at auction Künker - March 25, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
83 $
Price in auction currency 75 EUR
Prussia 1 Pfennig 1841 A at auction Teutoburger - September 3, 2020
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 3, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
71 $
Price in auction currency 60 EUR
Prussia 1 Pfennig 1841 A at auction Künker - March 27, 2015
Seller Künker
Date March 27, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1841 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

