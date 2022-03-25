Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
1 Pfennig 1841 A (Prussia, Frederick William IV)
Photo by: Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 1,522 g
- Diameter 17,5 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period Frederick William IV
- Denomination 1 Pfennig
- Year 1841
- Ruler Frederick William IV (King of Prussia)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 1 Pfennig 1841 with mark A. This copper coin from the times Frederick William IV struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4208 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 75. Bidding took place March 25, 2022.
Сondition
- All companies
- Künker (2)
- Teutoburger (1)
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 3, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
71 $
Price in auction currency 60 EUR
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1841 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search